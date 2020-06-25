WALLA WALLA, WA - Yakima and Walla Walla County Sheriff offices address wearing face coverings while carrying a concealed weapon.
According to the Walla Walla Sheriff's Office, there are no restrictions for people wearing face coverings while carrying a concealed weapon in Washington State.
Contrary to recent rumors, neither RCW nor WAC codes prohibit the wearing of a face mask while carrying a concealed weapon.
WAC 516-52-020 does make reference to a prohibition of wearing face masks and concealed carry; however, this administrative code only applies to Western Washington University.
The Yakima Sheriff's Office also posted a similar statement on their social media.
