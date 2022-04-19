Face masks are no longer required at Tri-Cities Airport

PASCO, Wash. -
The Transportation Security Administration will no longer enforce the federal mask mandate for passengers or employees at airports.
The decision for the TSA to end the mask requirement came after a federal judge ruled against the mandate.
The TSA says overturning the mandate removes the requirement for masks on public transportation and in transportation hubs.
The lifting of the mask mandate in airports is effective immediately.
The Centers for Disease Control still recommends wearing a mask inside transportation hubs or on public transportation.
The Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco will not be requiring masks for passengers or employees while in the airport.
The airport says airlines and other places you could travel to might have COVID-19 protocols and anyone who is traveling soon should reach out to their airlines and destinations directly for requirements specific to their journey.
