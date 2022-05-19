TRI-CITIES, Wash. - Moms and Dads nationwide are struggling to find one of the products most necessary for their growing baby: baby formula.
"I can't stop crying because I have a preemie and am pregnant with my second child," said Kerissa Miller, "I have a full-time job, and I'm actually still worrying about how I'm going to feed my two babies and that's so unjust."
This is what lead Williams to create Find My Formula Tri-Cities, WA Facebook page, where more than 400 Tri-Cities moms and dads are taking to social media to either ask where they can find their preferred baby formula or are giving baby formula (dropping them off to people all over Eastern Washington).
It began after Miller received baby formula from another mom.
"She was a complete stranger, and yet she saved my baby's life," said Miller.
Miller is now seeing the same pattern with all the moms and dads in the Facebook group.
"I talk to so many moms every day who cry to me about how they're desperate because they are on their last can of formula," said Miller "And this issue does not discriminate. I see wealthy people struggling to find formula and low-income people who can't buy formula because certain stores don't take WIC."
The nationwide baby formula shortage is impacting families across the U.S. and we want to know what the situation looks like locally.
In a poll for NBC Right Now viewers, 42.9% were feeling unaffected by this shortage while 57.1% are feeling the effect.
According to the FDA, the CDC, and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, supply chain issues, baby formula recalls and the closure of Abbott Laboratories - which is the country's largest manufacturer of infant formula, all of these reason have contributed to the baby formula shortage.
Abbot did partner with the FDA to restart production, but that could still take weeks.
"What a lot of people don't realize is there may be a good amount of generic baby formula, but the shortage we are seeing is the formulas for preemies or children with special needs like lactose-intolerance or digestive issues," said Miller.
Shelia Hansen is another mom who was positively impacted by Find My Formula Tri-Cities and also volunteers to pick-up and drop-off baby formula.
Hansen has a newborn baby herself.
"That doesn't keep me from helping other mom's find baby formula because no baby should have to suffer including mine," said Hansen.
Miller spent a total of 16 hours driving over the course of two days to find baby formula.
You can participate in this cause and even fundraise for gas money and baby formula purchases by joining Find My Formula Tri-Cities page on Facebook to connect with hundreds of families giving out formula.
Here are some tips to feed your baby amidst the baby formula shortage:
1. Shop at smaller, local owned stores like Supermex in Pasco. Big corporate stores like Walmart will run out of formula a lot quicker.
2. Contact your pediatrician or family doctor to see what formula is right for your baby. You can also take your doctor's advice about switching to a formula that is more available on the shelves.
3. Contact a breastmilk bank in your community.
4. Find your local WIC and Family Planning Clinics near you.
4. Go to the Washington Department of Health for more links and information.
For people needing connection to health care providers, call the Help Me Grow WA hotline at 1-800-322-2588 for referrals and to apply for food and health resources in Washington.
