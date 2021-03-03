YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police arrested two men and found multiple tools including irrigation pumps, a generator, wood chipper, and others during a theft investigation.
Last Month, Deputy Dunn from the Yakima Police Department was following up on a theft regarding a stolen irrigation pump when he learned the thieves were trying to sell the pump on Facebook Marketplace.
Deputies decided to “buy” the irrigation pump and arranged to meet the “seller”. Once the seller arrived, they saw several more items that had been stolen.
During the interview, YPD found a second thief and arrested him where more stolen property was located. In the end, 8 irrigation pumps, a generator, table saw, wood chipper, wood splitter, and other tools were recovered.
They were able to solve 7 theft cases in the rural Selah area and return the property to them.
The suspects arrested are 25-year-old Noah Kizziar and 34-year-old Lakota Turntoes-Kuhnhenn. Both suspects were booked into jail on numerous charges including Theft and Trafficking in Stolen Property.