YAKIMA, Wash. -
The family of Lucian Munguia is still out at Sarg Hubbard park in Yakima, hoping to find answers about what happened to the missing four-year-old.
Stations are set up for volunteers to help search, hand out flyers and to get any information they can.
Lucian's family has started a Facebook page named Finding Lucian to clear up misinformation they've seen online saying Lucian's been found, or rumors they don't want help finding him.
Lucian's Mother Sandra Munguia, said with the Facebook page "there is no miscommunication, you know what we're doing and what we know or are going to put out there. If he's found, we're going to tell you, I'm not going to come out here and waste my time and other people's time. I'm not out here to do that I'm out here to find my son."
Munguia tells me she along with other volunteers have stayed out until four in the morning looking for Lucian and said she won't stop until he's found.
Another vigil held at 7:30 Thursday night here at Sarg Hubbard park taking place for prayer and to organize before another night of searching.
Lucian's mother is grateful for all the help they've received so far, but asks that anyone willing to help reach out to the group on Facebook or to visit them down at the park to help with the search.
