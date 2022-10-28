TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
Political ads are always working to sway viewers to vote for one candidate in a race. Ads often run against opponents to show the viewer why they may not want to vote for an opponent and are required to list sources as a part of the ad to show where they got the information.
One ad, endorsed by Kim Schrier, says "Matt Larkin told voters he wants to defund the VA... Completely."
The source used by the ad is IVoterGuide, a website with questions for candidates to answer. While Larkin did answer questions on the site nowhere on the website does it specifically reference defunding the Veterans Association.
The website does have a question on health care to which Larkin answered "Medicaid and Medicare should remain available, but no other tax payer-funded programs are necessary."
This statement is what the ad could be citing when it says, "that means veterans hospitals would close down. Vets would be forced to pay more for prescriptions." As VA health care is funded by taxes.
This statement by Washington Veterans Vote PAC on its Facebook page says the ad is deceitful and Larkin, the candidate that they endorse, is a "staunch supporter of our veterans and their families..."
Another ad from Schrier that can be found on Youtube says, Larkin "supports a national ban on abortion."
The ad cites the Cascade Conference and while I was unable to find official video of this statement I was able to find a schedule confirming he was there and this audio on the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, or DCCC, Youtube.
"I could see us throwing, in conservative congress, to putting forward a vote to ban it nationally," said by Larkin according to the video.
Prior to that part of the audio clip he says that his goal is to let each state decide what they think is best on unless republicans take the White House, Senate, and US House of Representatives.
The DCCC is trying to protect the Democratic House Majority according to it's website which may be why it posted the audio clip.
As for Schrier, she also has ads that show her with police officers talking about her support of the police through law H.R. 2471 - Consolidated Appropriations Act.
With one ad showing her saying, "its why I got police more funding for bullet proof vests and body cameras and more mental health officers so cops can stay focused on fighting crime."
The law which is cited in the video as the source for this claim was introduced to the house in 2021. It was later signed into law by the president in 2022 and has a list of changes it makes on wide range of issues.
The changes include differences for 12 regular appropriation bills that fund federal agencies, the reauthorization of expiring programs, and several provisions that address different policies and programs according to the Congress website.
With so much being a part of the law it's difficult to see a focus on that issue in particular from the representative, and while Schrier did vote yea on the law along with 260 representatives in Congress, she is not listed as one of the laws co-sponsors.
Ads I could find on YouTube from Larkin talk more broadly about issues that he's running on. With claims, in one ad, given without citing a specific policy or source to back up claims on how he would "take away career politicians blank checks, start building the wall again, and get tough on criminals."
