TRI-CITIES, Wash.-
Miramar Health Center wants to provide deserving families with a one-of-a kind experience at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo this year.
Community members can nominate a family for Blue Ribbon consideration.
One Blue Ribbon family will be selected per day, from August, 23rd-27th, to receive VIP treatment at the fair.
Families will receive a commemorative blue ribbon and enjoy a customized, complimentary day at the fair.
Miramar Health Center provides affordable healthcare to low income patients and helps people without health insurance
Their day can be tailored to spending time on family favorites, from rodeo performers, to livestock.
Do you know a family who should have a special experience at the Benton Franklin Fair and Rodeo this year?
Nominations will be accepted through Sunday, August, 14th.
You can nominate a deserving family here: Blue Ribbon Family Nomination.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.