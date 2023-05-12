TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The Benton-Franklin Fair is warning customers of potential ticket selling scams.
According to the Fair and Rodeo a lot of scammers are currently trying to resell tickets. The scam reportedly involves selling fake tickets or reselling tickets that have already been legitimately sold.
According to the Benton-Franklin Fair and Rodeo the only place to legitimately buy tickets is online through the fair website, at the Kennewick Ranch and Home or from the fair office in Pasco.
