Fairchild Air Force Base holds airshow for health care workers

TRI-CITIES,WA- As a way of saying thank you to health care workers Fairchild Air Force Base held an airshow across Eastern Washington.
Several jets from the air base flew by many hospitals which included Lourdes, Kadlec and Trios in the Tri-Cities around 1p.m. Not only health care workers but citizens stopped to few the jets zooming by each hospital. For some health care workers it's gestures such as these that make a world of difference.
"We appreciate everything they do also this is a team effort this isn't just what we do at Kadlec, it's what the entire country is doing," said Tracy Hasty a Kadlec nurse. "That they have thought to come here and honor us this way is very humbling."
The airshow also made stops in Yakima, Moses Lake, Spokane and Coeur d' Alene.