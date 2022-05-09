Fairchild Cinema hosts free summer movie series in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. —
The Fairchild Cinema in Pasco is hosting a free summer movie series for 2022 through sponsor Gesa Credit Union. Each week, the location will feature a different free movie on Wednesday and Thursday.
Doors open at 9 a.m. Screenings will start as seats fill up, with the last movie starting at 10 a.m.
There is no outside food or drink allowed. There is also no strollers or car seats allowed.
SHOWINGS
June 22-23
Boss Baby 2: Family Business
June 29-30
Spirit: Untamed
July 6-7
Sonic the Hedgehog
July 13-14
The Croods: A New Age
July 20-21
Dolittle
July 27-28
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway
August 3-4
The Addams Family 2
August 10-11
Clifford the Big Red Dog
August 17-18
Surprise
