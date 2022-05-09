Fairchild Cinema hosts free summer movie series in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. —

The Fairchild Cinema in Pasco is hosting a free summer movie series for 2022 through sponsor Gesa Credit Union. Each week, the location will feature a different free movie on Wednesday and Thursday. 

Doors open at 9 a.m. Screenings will start as seats fill up, with the last movie starting at 10 a.m. 

There is no outside food or drink allowed. There is also no strollers or car seats allowed. 

SHOWINGS

June 22-23

Boss Baby 2: Family Business

June 29-30

Spirit: Untamed

July 6-7

Sonic the Hedgehog

July 13-14

The Croods: A New Age

July 20-21

Dolittle 

July 27-28 

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

August 3-4

The Addams Family 2

August 10-11

Clifford the Big Red Dog

August 17-18

Surprise