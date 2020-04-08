TRI-CITIES, WA - Message from Fairchild Cinemas: As a way to thank our community for their support and in an effort to boost morale this Easter weekend, we will be having a Free Popcorn Give-Away at our Southgate theater in Kennewick this Friday and Saturday, April 10th & 11th from 4p - 7pm.

More Information:

* Southgate Cinemas is located adjacent to Walmart in Kennewick.

* The size we will be giving away is large. (Normal price is $8.25)

* It will be drive-thru style.

* One free bag per car. Additional bags will be $5.00 each. Cash only, no change will be given in effort to minimize contact.

* If this is successful, we will consider doing this at our other locations in the following weeks.

* We closed our theaters on March 16th. All people working to hand out popcorn will be volunteering their time and talents.