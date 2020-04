RICHLAND, WA - Message from Queensgate Fairchild Cinemas: Who wants popcorn!? Due to popular request, our QUEENSGATE location is hosting a curb-side popcorn sale!

When: Friday, May 1st and Saturday, May 2nd from 4-7pm.

More Information:

* Queensgate Cinemas is located on Duportail Street by Walmart and Home Depot in Richland.

* The size we will be giving away is large. (Normal price is $8.25)

* It will be drive-thru style.

* One bag per car. Additional bags will be $5.00 each. Cash only, no change will be given in effort to minimize contact.

* We closed our theaters on March 16th. All people working to hand out popcorn will be volunteering their time and talents.