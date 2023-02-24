YAKIMA, Wash.-
Individuals falsely claiming to represent two senior resource organizations in Yakima County have reportedly been going door-to-door contacting residents recently.
Senior Life Resources NW Inc and Home Care Services Yakima have been notified that individuals claiming to represent their organizations have been knocking on doors in Yakima, Selah and Moxee and perhaps other cities.
The individuals going door-to-door offer the residents candy and are reportedly wearing name tags from Senior Life Resources and Home Care Services according to a press release from the two service organizations. The door-to-door activity has been reported to local law enforcement agencies by homeowners who have been contacted and also by Senior Life Resources.
Senior Life Resources and Home Care Services never make solicitation calls in person or over the phone according to today's press release.
Anyone who encounters someone claiming to represent Senior Life Resources or Home Care Services at their home is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.