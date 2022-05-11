KENNEWICK, WA - Fake money has been floating around Tri-cites.
Chuck Sleater, the owner of Li'l Firehouse Coffee said he found fake $50 bills last week used by a customer.
Sleater said he took them to the treasury to get the bills checked out and was told they have washed $20 bills made to look like $50.
He is now filing a police report and warning the community to be vigilant of fake money going around the city.
If you think you have been given counterfeit money
According to the Office of the Comptroller of Currency, an independent bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury, if you receive counterfeit money or any form of fake payment (e.g. cashier's checks, money orders, forms of identification) or become aware of stolen instruments, report this information to the OCC on the Counterfeit Reporting Form.
People should also be making a police report at your local police agency and you can also visit the Secret Service website to complete a Counterfeit Note Report or contact your local U.S. Secret Service field office.
