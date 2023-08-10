OLYMPIA, Wash.-Anglers will be allowed to keep some adult Chinook salmon caught on the Snake River this fall.
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the rule change on August 10 due to the 2023 forecasted return of 272,400 bright adult chinook salmon, with a large portion of those expected to return to the Snake River.
Anglers must stop fishing for Chinook once they have caught their adult daily limit (24 inches or larger) according to the WDFW.
Snake River locations, dates and rules for catching and keeping adult Chinook salmon:
Lyons Ferry Bubble Fishery from the red river marker (Marker 28) on the south shore of the Snake River upstream to the Highway 261 Bridge.
- Open Sept. 7, until further notice, on Thursdays through Sundays only of each week.
- Salmon daily limit two (2) adult Chinook including no more than one (1) wild adult Chinook. No daily limit for jack Chinook (wild or hatchery). Minimum size is 12 inches. Release all salmon other than Chinook. Barbless hooks required.
From the downstream edge of the large power lines crossing the Snake River just upstream of West Evans Road on the south shore (approximately 3 miles downstream of Clarkston), upstream to the Oregon state line.
- Open daily from Aug. 18 through Oct. 31, 2023.
- Daily limit three (3) adult Chinook (wild or hatchery). No limit for jack Chinook (wild or hatchery). Minimum size is 12 inches. Release all salmon other than Chinook. Barbless hooks required.
Anglers can stay up to date with the latest salmon fishing rules and can sign up for email notifications of any rule changes or emergency regulations through the WDFW.
