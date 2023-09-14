RICHLAND, Wash.-The Richland Public Library's Fall Book Sale is happening again this October.
The nonprofit Friends of the Richland Public Library is holding the sale, with thousands of items, including books and media, available for purchase to raise funds for the library according to a press release.
The Fall Book Sale is scheduled for October 26-28.
Schedule:
- Thursday, October 26: Preview sale for Friends of the Library members only from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
- Friday, October 27: Book Sale open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- Saturday, October 28: $5 Bag Day Sale open to the public from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.
