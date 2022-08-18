RICHLAND, Wash.-
While the summer has seemed like one, continuous heatwave, swimmers can find some relief with the return of Fall Lap swimming at the George Pratt Pool in Richland, starting Monday, August, 22nd.
Fall Lap swimming will be held Monday through Saturday from noon to 1:30 p.m, from August, 22nd to September, 24th, weather permitting. The cost is $1.25 per swim.
The Richland Parks and Recreation Department is also introducing Aqua Zumba, starting August, 24th, and running through September, 24th.
The classes will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays. Aqua Zumba will cost $10 per drop in or $70 for a ten punch pass.
