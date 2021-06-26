Fallen Driver Honored at Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA-
On Friday, both racers and spectators were devastated by the passing of Matt Mattson, driver of the "Good Vibrations" SE-400 boat.
Katelyn Shaw-Fanaris is a fellow racer and friend of Matt Mattson. She had raced against him a few times since she began racing on the west coast.
"This is just one of those things that you're never ready for and you know it could happen but you're still going out there, giving it your all. And that's really what Matt did. He was an amazing competitor," said Shaw-Fanaris.
A somber mood could be felt Saturday at the Richland Regatta. John Culver, the race Co-director said it was especially hard for fellow racers.
"There's a lot of emotion in the pit right now. Everybody's just walking by each other, nodding. There's nothing you can say," said Culver.
Though mourning the painful loss of their friend and fellow driver, racers got back in the water and honored Matt's memory during their events on Saturday.
"I think everybody just took a step back. We're going to race clean and have a fun day and just remember our fallen driver," said Culver.
"It's hard to get back in the boat. But I feel like that's what Matt would have wanted. He would have wanted us to continue racing and going after our passion just like he did," said Shaw-Fanaris.
The boat racing community came together to honor their fallen friend on Saturday with a tribute to Mattson, where boats did a lap.
"I think it's a small tribute to who he was as a person but were honored to be a part of it," said Shaw-Fanaris.
"This boat-racing community of ours is tighter than you ever think it is," said Culver.
It was a hard day for many at the Richland Regatta, remembering Matt Mattson-- who was more than a competitor, but a friend to many.
"He was an amazing father, an amazing husband. But he was a friend to every single person in the pits here. And from what you can see on social media, the man was never without a smile," said Shaw-Fanaris.