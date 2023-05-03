WASHINGTON- 144 firefighters who died on the job will be honored at the 42nd National Fallen Firefighters Memorial on May 6 and 7.
Of those being honored, 79 died in 2022 and 65 from previous years. All 144 names will be etched into a plaque and be placed on the National Memorial permanently.
Five honorees served in Washington.
- Blake Nelson, Naches Fire Department, Yakima County Fire District #3 died in 2021 after a battle with COVID-19.
- Daniel Patterson, Spokane Valley Fire Department, died on August 4, 2022 after collapsing on a post-24-hour shift run. He was put on life support for almost two weeks before dying.
- Michael Bieniek, Grays Harbor Fire District #10-Wishkah Fire Department died in 2021 from complications of COVID-19.
- Chadwick "Chad" Mittleider, Aberdeen Fire Department died from a heart attack after a shift responding to multiple medical and arson calls.
- Joseph Killian, Clark County Fire District #6 died in 2022 from cancer, which the state decided to qualify as in the line of duty.
The week of memorial will be highlighted by two events at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park in Emmitsburg, Maryland. Those not able to attend the services are encouraged to celebrate at home through Light the Night by lighting your property with red lights. Flags at federal buildings will be at half-mast on Sunday May 7 in honor of the fallen fighters.
