KENNEWICK, Wash.-
United States Marine and Kennewick native Xavier Zavala, lovingly known as "X" died on August, 30th, at the age of 22. Today he will return home to Kennewick.
Xavier grew up in Kennewick and attended Kamiakin High School, where he excelled on the wrestling mat, finishing 3rd at state in 2019.
After graduation he joined the Marines and rose to the rank of Corporal E4. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, when he died.
Xavier was well-loved and leaves behind extended friends and family, as well as his wife, Jaylee, and two year old daughter, Natalia.
Xavier is expected to arrive at SeaTac around 11 a.m. Wednesday, September, 14th. He will be escorted back to the Tri-Cities by a convoy of anyone who wants to ride in support of his life and service to his country.
There will be two public viewings of Xavier at Mueller's Funeral Home at 1401 S. Union Street in Kennewick.
On Thursday, September, 15th the viewing will be open from 1-7 p.m.
On Friday, September, 16th it will be from 9-10:30 a.m.
The public is also invited to a Celebration of Life for Xavier on Friday at C3 Tri-Cities at 150 Gage Blvd in Richland.
