FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.-
Deputies with the Franklin County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the report of a stolen car on the night of October, 10, in the area of Glade and Dogwood.
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, Deputies arrived to find a vehicle that had crashed and rolled off the roadway.
Deputies saw the driver who had reported the car as stolen attempting to leave the area.
The driver was arrested on suspicion of false reporting and suspected DUI.
