TOPPENISH, Wash. — The families of missing and murdered Indigenous persons (MMIP) gathered at Pioneer Park on October 22 to talk about the ongoing violence affecting Indigenous communities. October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and speakers highlighted that a leading cause of these cases is domestic violence.
“If you are in a domestic violence relationship, I want you to know it doesn’t get better, it only gets worse,” said Elder and community member Lila Whitefoot, who shared her own domestic violence experience and offered advice for those going through it currently. “It escalates higher and higher, the violence gets worse and worse. The only way that it will end is if the abuser would sincerely get help.”
The event was organized by advocate Roxanne White, who said the point is for families of MMIP to come together and feel supported, like many of the events she contributes to.
The families in attendance pushed for resources that could help search for missing people and/or solve murder cases that have gone cold.
