OLYMPIA, Wash.-
According to an Employment Security Department (ESD) press release, in order to keep pace with more people using Washington's Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, premiums will increase in 2023.
As required by law, premium rates are recalculated by the ESD every year for the program that is funded through premiums collected from employees and employers in Washington state.
The ESD recalculates the premium rates based on program usage and premiums collected the previous year.
According to the ESD, starting on January, 1, 2023:
The total premium rate will be 0.8% (up from 0.6% in 2022).
Employers will pay 27.24% of total premiums and employees will pay 72.76%.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.