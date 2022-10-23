Family displaced after garage catches fire in Pasco Sunday Night

PASCO, Wash.-
A garage fire in Pasco leaves a family displaced for the night.
Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department tells us the fire was contained to the garage. However the family is staying with relatives living nearby.
We're told no one was injured in the fire.
The official cause is unknown at this time.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
