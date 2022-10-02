Family Displaced after house fire in Kennewick

Kennewick, Wash.
A family has been evacuated after their home attic caught fire Sunday evening.
According to Captain Aaron Fryer with Benton County Fire District #1, the family noticed smoke in their home and immediately called 9-1-1.
Kennewick fire was the first to arrive and found that the fire was located in the crawlspace. Crews believe the fire was caused by the furnace.
Captain Fryer says crews were able to put the fire out quickly before the fire spread.
The damage to the house was minimal. Crews had to damage the ceiling to gain access to the fire, the furnace was also damaged. The family still had to be temporarily displaced.
Captain Fryer says there were no injuries.
