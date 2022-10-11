Pumpkin patch


Check our list of fall and Halloween fun for the whole family!

Know of an event we missed? Email it to us at news@kndu.com.

Benton City

Pumpkin Pawty

Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.

Blankslate

For more information

Hermiston

Treats on Main

Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

For more information

Hermiston Nazarene Church Fall Fest 

Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.

For more information

Kennewick

Water Lantern Festival

Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.

Columbia Park, Edison Exit

For tickets and more information

Hocus Pocus: A Spelltacular Evening

Oct. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Mid-Columbia Libraries

For more information

Wizards Ball

Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m.

Carousel of Dreams

Buy tickets

PetSmart Trunk or Treat Pet and Kid Friendly

Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.

Kennewick PetSmart

To participate

Treat ‘N Trunk 

Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m. 

Eastgate Elementary

Downtown Kennewick Boo Bash: Halloween Street Fair and Trick or Treat Street

Oct. 29, 10-5 p.m.

For more information

Dino Mayhem Dance

Oct. 29. 12-2 p.m.

Carousel of Dreams

Buy tickets

TCE Halloween Open Gym

Oct. 29, 6 p.m.

For more information

Total Impact TSP Presents: 3rd ANNUAL “TRUNK OR TREAT!”

Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.

Toyota Center

For more information

Dino Drop-In Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.

Car registration

Kidz Halloween Jam Party

Oct. 30, 1 p.m.

D's Wicked Cider

For more information

Kittitas

Trunk or Treat City of Kittitas

Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.

For more information

Pasco

Pasco Fall Fest 

Oct. 22, 4-8 p.m.

Volunteer Park

For more information

Trunk ‘N Harvest Fest Pasco Church of the Nazarene

Oct. 26, 6 p.m.

For more information

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m. 

Thunder Alley Motor Sports

For more information

Annual Trunk or Treat

Oct. 29, 2 p.m.

The Potters House Church

For more information

Haunted Driveway

Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.

For more information

Fall Harvest 

Now-Oct. 31 

Country Mercantile 

For more information

City of Pasco "Spook" Hall Trick or Treat

Oct. 31, 3 p.m.

For more information

Calvary Chapel Harvest Carnival

Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

For more information

Double Treat Halloween

Oct. 31, 3:30-7 p.m.

For more information

Richland

Little Explorers: Pumpkins

Oct. 13, 10-11 a.m.

REACH Museum

For more information

Bethlehem Lutheran Fall Fest 

Oct. 15, 9am

Sign up

POPP Pooch & Pal 5K

Oct. 15, 8 a.m.

Register

10/15/22 Make a Monster

Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m.

Richland Library

For more information

Uptown Fall Festival

Oct. 22, 12-4 p.m.

For more information

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 23, 2 p.m.

ERA Skyview Realty

For more information

Ghouls at the Pool

Oct. 28-29, 6-9 p.m.

George Prout Pool

Enroll

Hell-A-Fest

Oct 29-30, 3 p.m.

Uptown Theater

Buy tickets

URC Trunk or Treat

Oct. 30, 4 p.m. 

Pacific Pasta

For more information

Witch 'N Warlock Paddle 

Oct. 30, 12 p.m.

Leslie Groves Park

For more information

Trunk R Treat 

Oct. 31, 5 p.m.

New Village Church

For more information

Trunk or Treat 2022

Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.

FBC Richland

For more information

Halloween Trick or Treat

Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.

Uptown Shopping Center

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 6:30- 8 p.m.

New Heights

For more information

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.

LIFECHURCH7

For more information

Sunnyside

Witches Night Out

Oct. 15, 7-10 p.m.

For more information

Walla Walla

Walla Walla Balloon Stampede

Oct. 19-23, 7:15 a.m.

Schedule of events

Trunk or Treat '22

Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.

Blue Mountain Community Church

For more information

Downtown Walla Walla Trick or Treat

Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m. 

For more information

Yakima

Kids Nature Night “Spooky Sights & Sounds” 

Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m.

Yakima Arboretum

Register

Costume Contest Fundraiser

Oct. 15, 10-2 p.m.

Mama Corie’s Kitchen

For more information

Trunk or Treat Car Show by Yakima Valley Trolleys

Oct. 22, 2-6 p.m.

For more information

Haunted Tents  

Oct. 24-Nov. 1

For more information

Trunk or Treat

Oct. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

West Side Church

For more information

Harvest Market

Nov. 6, 11-3 p.m.

The Public House of Yakima

For more information