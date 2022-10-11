Check our list of fall and Halloween fun for the whole family!
Benton City
Pumpkin Pawty
Oct. 30, 3-6 p.m.
Blankslate
Hermiston
Treats on Main
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Hermiston Nazarene Church Fall Fest
Oct. 31, 5-7 p.m.
Kennewick
Water Lantern Festival
Oct. 15, 3:30 p.m.
Columbia Park, Edison Exit
For tickets and more information
Hocus Pocus: A Spelltacular Evening
Oct. 21, 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Mid-Columbia Libraries
Wizards Ball
Oct. 22, 5-8 p.m.
Carousel of Dreams
PetSmart Trunk or Treat Pet and Kid Friendly
Oct. 23, 5-7 p.m.
Kennewick PetSmart
To participate
Treat ‘N Trunk
Oct. 27, 6-7:30 p.m.
Eastgate Elementary
Downtown Kennewick Boo Bash: Halloween Street Fair and Trick or Treat Street
Oct. 29, 10-5 p.m.
Dino Mayhem Dance
Oct. 29. 12-2 p.m.
Carousel of Dreams
TCE Halloween Open Gym
Oct. 29, 6 p.m.
Total Impact TSP Presents: 3rd ANNUAL “TRUNK OR TREAT!”
Oct. 30, 2-5 p.m.
Toyota Center
Dino Drop-In Trunk or Treat
Oct. 30, 2-4 p.m.
Kidz Halloween Jam Party
Oct. 30, 1 p.m.
D's Wicked Cider
Kittitas
Trunk or Treat City of Kittitas
Oct. 29, 3-5 p.m.
Pasco
Pasco Fall Fest
Oct. 22, 4-8 p.m.
Volunteer Park
Trunk ‘N Harvest Fest Pasco Church of the Nazarene
Oct. 26, 6 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 29, 1-3 p.m.
Thunder Alley Motor Sports
Annual Trunk or Treat
Oct. 29, 2 p.m.
The Potters House Church
Haunted Driveway
Oct. 29, 6-8 p.m.
Fall Harvest
Now-Oct. 31
Country Mercantile
City of Pasco "Spook" Hall Trick or Treat
Oct. 31, 3 p.m.
Calvary Chapel Harvest Carnival
Oct. 31, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
Double Treat Halloween
Oct. 31, 3:30-7 p.m.
Richland
Little Explorers: Pumpkins
Oct. 13, 10-11 a.m.
REACH Museum
Bethlehem Lutheran Fall Fest
Oct. 15, 9am
POPP Pooch & Pal 5K
Oct. 15, 8 a.m.
10/15/22 Make a Monster
Oct. 15, 1-3 p.m.
Richland Library
Uptown Fall Festival
Oct. 22, 12-4 p.m.
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 23, 2 p.m.
ERA Skyview Realty
Ghouls at the Pool
Oct. 28-29, 6-9 p.m.
George Prout Pool
Hell-A-Fest
Oct 29-30, 3 p.m.
Uptown Theater
URC Trunk or Treat
Oct. 30, 4 p.m.
Pacific Pasta
Witch 'N Warlock Paddle
Oct. 30, 12 p.m.
Leslie Groves Park
Trunk R Treat
Oct. 31, 5 p.m.
New Village Church
Trunk or Treat 2022
Oct. 31, 6:30 p.m.
FBC Richland
Halloween Trick or Treat
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Uptown Shopping Center
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 31, 6:30- 8 p.m.
New Heights
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 31, 5:30 p.m.
LIFECHURCH7
Sunnyside
Witches Night Out
Oct. 15, 7-10 p.m.
Walla Walla
Walla Walla Balloon Stampede
Oct. 19-23, 7:15 a.m.
Trunk or Treat '22
Oct. 31, 4-6 p.m.
Blue Mountain Community Church
Downtown Walla Walla Trick or Treat
Oct. 31, 3-5 p.m.
Yakima
Kids Nature Night “Spooky Sights & Sounds”
Oct. 14, 5-9 p.m.
Yakima Arboretum
Costume Contest Fundraiser
Oct. 15, 10-2 p.m.
Mama Corie’s Kitchen
Trunk or Treat Car Show by Yakima Valley Trolleys
Oct. 22, 2-6 p.m.
Haunted Tents
Oct. 24-Nov. 1
Trunk or Treat
Oct. 26, 5:30-7:30 p.m.
West Side Church
Harvest Market
Nov. 6, 11-3 p.m.
The Public House of Yakima
