Family honors man who was killed by donating to Boys & Girls Club

WEST RICHLAND, WA- One local family is keeping the memory of a beloved man alive after he was tragically taken from them nearly a year ago. It's been almost a year since Daniel S. Rice was murdered in the parking lot of the Columbia Park apartment complex in Richland last May.

One way the family is trying to get closure is by honoring him. Honoring him by raising funds in his name that will be later donated to the Boys & Girls Club of Franklin and Benton County. The idea of a fundraiser came from his sister Amanda Adams.

"Daniel just had a huge passion for children and so in his honor that was the best thing I could think of," said Adams.

The family plans to donate the raised funds on Rice's birthday March 22. Although he isn't here Adams see this as a way to give a birthday present to her brother once again.

"My brother was one to give his shirt off of his back and give it to someone I thought in his honor I would give back to the community in his name as a present for him," said Adams.

Adams plans on raising money and donating to a different charity every year in Rice's honor because for her this is way to help remember him.

"It would mean the world to me because it's not going to us it's going to the local children in this community and will benefit this community," said Adams.

All the proceeds once they are donated go directly to the Boys & Girls Club. Click here to access the GoFundMe.