KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick School District is committed to providing students and their families with recommended academic and social-emotional learning resources. Our goal is to help students maintain their skills and prevent the learning “slide” that happens when school is not in session.
We’ll be sharing a Family Learning Resources guide each week at www.ksd.org, filled with worksheets, websites, activities and ideas to help support learning at home. A link will be emailed to families and posted on our website each Friday afternoon in preparation for the following week.
The guide covers academic areas including literacy, dual language literacy, math, science and STEM, as well as social sciences, history, geography, interpersonal relationships, social skills and the arts.
It incorporates both independent study and parent/child study for students in preschool all the way through high school.
Parents have the flexibility to implement and adapt these recommendations as needed, based on each individual family’s circumstances. While this unprecedented school closure makes it impossible to provide continuity of regular instruction for students, we want to share resources and ideas to help students stay engaged in learning until school resumes.