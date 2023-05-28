Family looking for missing Kennewick man

KENNEWICK, Wash. -- Twenty-nine-year-old Kaleb Smylie of Kennewick is missing, according to family members.
In a social media post, Smylie's mom said he has been missing since he failed to show up for his 5 p.m. shift at the Longbranch in Finley. Smiley texted a friend at around 4:30 p.m. yesterday but hasn't responded to family or friends since.
A surveillance picture shows that he was last seen wearing a black shirt, jeans and a backpack. Smylie was driving a 2012 black Mazda 6-I with a license plate number BMD3024.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Kennewick Police Department and reference case number 23-041223.
