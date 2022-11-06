KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Fire Department is investigating a house fire off W 1st Ave just before 2:00 a.m. on Sunday.
Three adults and a child was in the home at the time of the fire.
The original call showed the caller hung up before dispatch was able to find the location of the home.
The first crews to arrive on scene saw flames on the roof of the home, exposing the garage and bedroom window.
Firefighters worked quickly to put the fire out.
Four people were in the home at time. Kennewick Police were on scene to help evacuate the home before KFD arrived.
Red cross services were offered to the family, but were declined.
The cause of fire is still under investigation by the Kennewick Fire Department.
