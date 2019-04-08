The family of Michael Miller the man who was shot by police Sunday morning in Richland released a statement saying.

"As the family, of who the community knows as Mike, we very much appreciate all the prayers and heartfelt comments. Mental health is a tricky situation to get ahold of, especially at the age of 74. Take this time to look at those around you, to make sure they are mentally and emotionally doing okay.

Talk to someone who just seems as though they might need a friend. You never know how pained someone is truly feeling. Although our family would have ideally liked to know about the news of our grandfather prior to learning it on Facebook, we give nothing but thanks to the police officers involved in this incident.

They have reassured us that our grandfather will receive the help that he is so very much needing, and for that, we couldn’t be more thankful. Our family also prays for the family of the officer that had to fire, as we cannot imagine the pain that must bring on its own.”

Miller's family also said that he is out of surgery and is currently recovering.