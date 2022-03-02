Family of the victims in Sunday's crash create a GoFundMe

RICHLAND, WA - A relative of the victims in Sunday's car crash created a GoFundMe page to help pay for funeral expenses.
In talk with Ilda Morfin, she says Daniel Trejo was like a son to her.
"We are having a very hard time dealing with all this and our state of mind is not good at all especially as we’re preparing to say our last good byes to Danny Trejo in a couple of hours," she said, "We are beyond grateful for all the love and support we have been receiving from everyone."
Daniel Trejo, 19, and Andres Morfin, who had just turned 20, both from Grandview, and Lianna R. Salazar, 19, from Sunnyside.
Ilda says they expect a lot of family and friends at the services in the days to come.
