KENNEWICK, WA - A family still mourning the loss of their 11-year-old boy is suing the Kennewick School District two years after his death.
Back in September of 2017, Jamie Valencia and Maria Torres lost their son. Lawsuit documents say their son, Jonny Torres, was participating in gym class when he suffered from an exercise-induced asthma attack.
According to the boy's attorney, Jim Sweetser, Jonny Torres was sent to the nurses office, given one puff of his inhale r- when the required amount is two - and then sent back to gym class despite his condition.
"He continued to suffer throughout the day," said Attorney Jim Sweetser.
During September of 2017, there was no escaping the smoke plaguing the beautiful blue sky. According to documents, prior to being in gym that day, Jonny Torres was missing school because of the smoke.
"That smoke outside made him more susceptible to a life-threatening condition," Sweetser explained.
Sweetser says Torres's parents were contacted on matters of truancy and tardiness. The boy was required to come back to school. The parents took him to the doctor's office and got a doctor's note. According to the lawsuit, that note stated that Torres was not to participate in physical activity or be outside.
"One hand didn't know what the other hand was doing. The school didn't do what the doctor directed them to do," said Sweetser. "The parents did everything they could to protect their child."
Jonny Torres carried on with his school day - all while suffering from his life-threatening conditions. When Torres got home that evening, his condition had gotten so bad that he was rushed to the emergency room. The boy fell into a coma for 18 days and later died.
Two years later, his family is seeking closure in hopes that this doesn't happen to another little boy.
The Kennewick School District released the following statement regarding the allegations:
"The Kennewick School District was recently sued in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Washington by the Estate of Jonny Torres. Like the lawsuit itself, the article that recently appeared in the Tri-City Herald about the lawsuit contains a number of allegations about Kennewick School District and the unfortunate death of Jonny Torres that the Kennewick School District strongly disputes. However, it is the policy of the Kennewick School District not to comment on pending litigation, but to instead defend cases on their merits within the context of the litigation. Therefore, the Kennewick School District will not comment publicly about the numerous inaccuracies in the article and the lawsuit, but will vigorously defending against the lawsuit.
What will be made clear in the lawsuit is that the Kennewick School District employs exceptionally well-trained, well-qualified, hard-working and dedicated nurses who receive in-service training on the symptoms, treatment and monitoring of students with asthma. The Kennewick School District also has well-documented policies and Individual Health Plans that nurse follow in these cases.
Jonny’s death was a tragic loss to the Highlands Middle School community and our sympathy is with his family during this difficult time."