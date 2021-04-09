PASCO, WA - Since Governor Inslee prioritized farm workers for COVID-19 vaccinations in Washington state, Washington State Tree Fruit Association partnered with Safeway and Albertsons to bring Douglas Fruit packing house vaccines for their workers.
The pop-up clinic happened this morning. Approximately 400 workers, including farm workers, warehouse workers, and food packing workers, lined up to receive their dose of the vaccine.
"I feel just fine. I feel great," said Pedro Guerrero Martinez and Rosa Celaya when asked how they felt after their vaccine. They both are Douglas Fruit farm and warehouse workers.
Many of the workers were looking forward to receiving their vaccine.
"This is a good thing. Now, I will have a lower chance of getting it or spreading it to someone else." says Guerrero Martinez assuring people to not be scared to take it.
According to the National Center for Farmworker Health, farm workers nationwide suffered some of the highest COVID-19 transmissions compared to other types of employment. This has to do with the high-risk settings that agricultural and packing workers work in like tighter, more crowded spaces and the fact that many workers may not have financial resources like access to healthcare or being able to stay home when sick. Yakima County itself became one of the worst COVID-19 spots in the West Coast and nation, largely due to the labor workforce.
The high impact COVID had on farm workers also impacts produce and food production. Nationally, corn, beef, pork, and dairy prices fell altogether by about 30%.
"These workers really are essential. I don't think people realize how much work it takes to get an apple on your table. There are so many people involved." says Douglas Fruit HR Director, Lindsey Peonio.
"I feel great pride that we as a company are doing this. We want our workers to feel safer and more comfortable, not just in the workplace but at home as well. And this should ease the anxiety for some worker's families who are in another country." says Safety and Training Manager Robert Garza.
Workers like Guerrero Martinez, have and support family in Mexico.
'I am here working temporarily so I can feed my children back home." says Guerrero Martinez.
Therefore, he adds, getting the vaccine is necessary for his and his family's livelihood.
Local packing worker Rosa Celaya also had family in Mexico who were tragically effected by COVID.
"My family member got it. He was healthy and then one day to the next he died. And the worst part is I couldn't even go to Mexico for the funeral." says Celaya.
Which is why she feels relieved and lucky to be getting vaccinated.
The National Center for Farmworker Health has a vast array of resources and tools for farm workers in Spanish, English, and indigenous languages on COVID-19 and vaccinations.