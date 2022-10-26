Farm workers unions disagree on Farm Workforce Modernization Act

UNITED STATES - The Farm Workforce Modernization Act is meant to do two main things if passed. The first is to maintain the agricultural working community and the second is to pave a path towards citizenship for them.
Farmworkers unions disagree over whether the bill would ultimately help farmworkers or hurt them.
United Farm Workers Union supports the bill. The Director of Communications Antonio De Loera said they've been in talks with farmworkers and citizenship is what they want.
"There are over a million farm workers in the United States today who are undocumented who are at constant risk of deportation," De Loera said. "The Farm Workforce Modernization Act would give farm workers protected legal status with a real path to citizenship."
However, this bill is a compromise. The bill would also expand the H-2A visa program. Under this program, many farm workers have been subject to poor working conditions and employers have threatened them with deportation if they speak up.
De Loera said while that's not ideal, even if the act doesn't pass, these conditions wouldn't change.
"We will continue to address those problems whether this bill passes or not," he said. "The difference is undocumented farm workers who are a huge part of the population that us and other organizations serve, they will have the security the stability and the protection that comes with a legal pathway to citizenship."
Another farm workers union Familias Unidas Por La Justicia said this bill would just be another way for employers to exploit farmworkers.
Political Director Edgar Franks said it would allow employers to threaten deportation by saying a worker doesn't meet residency requirements if they speak out against working conditions.
"In agriculture, the culture of intimidation and retaliation is very common," Franks said.
Familias Unidas Por La Justicia also disagrees with the expansion of the E-verify program. If the bill passes, employers in the agricultural sector would be required to verify a farm workers eligibility to work in the United States.
This would mean new migrants coming into the country can't secure farm work.
Franks said the union is also disagrees with the amount of time it would take to secure citizenship under the act. It would require an undocumented person to apply for certified agricultural worker status (CAW) then apply for a green card if they meet requirements and have worked in the industry long enough, then eventually citizenship.
The person is also open to deportation while their CAW application is under consideration.
"Eight to 10 years... who knows how the world is going to look then with the wildfires and the droughts," Franks said. "I think farm workers have demonstrated and sacrificed enough that they shouldn't be waiting any longer."
Familias Unidas Por La Justicia would like to see a more immediate path to citizenship for all undocumented workers.
De Loera said getting both sides to agree on something has been tough and UFW sees this bill as a big step forward for farm workers.
"The reason why we are working so hard to get this passed is because we know that, after all, it is what the agricultural workers have asked us for," De Loera said.
The bill passed the House of Representative last March and is now sitting in the Senate waiting for a vote. It currently has support from both Democrats and Republicans.
