RICHLAND, Wash. - The Richland Police Department is partnering with Leadership Tri-Cities and Domestic Violence Services of Benton and Franklin County to host the Fashion with Compassion event on April 1.
The event will take place at the Uptown Theater in Richland with a social hour, silent auction, hors d'oeuvres and a full-length fashion show. The attire for the night is retro cocktail.
Fashion with Compassion is using the event to promote the new thrift store that will help clients who are recovering from domestic violence.
