WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Fire crews responded to a fast-moving brush fire in the area of 15th Ave and Rees Ave on July 13.
The Walla Walla Fire Department was dispatched to the fire and after seeing the amount of smoke Walla Walla Fire Districts 4 and 8 responded under a mutual aid agreement.
According to a Walla Walla Fire press release the fire was under control around noon, but crews remained on scene investigating and preventing any flare-ups.
No injuries were reported in the fire. The cause is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.