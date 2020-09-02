Fatal Benton City fire update

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - The Benton County Sheriff's Office have released their official update in the fatal Benton City Fire case.

The Coroner's Office determined the cause of death for the four victims was smoke inhalation.

Other updates include evidence that suggests that the fire could have occurred due to an overloaded electrical system. Investigators also found no indication that functioning smoke detectors in the home.

Release from Lt. Jon Schwarder, Benton County Sheriff's Office

09/02/2020

On August 27th, 2020, at about 12:52 am, Benton County Sheriff's Deputies and Benton County Fire District No. 2 personnel responded to the Green Acres Mobile Home Park in Benton City, for a residential structure fire. When Deputies and Fire personnel arrived on scene, they found a home engulfed in flames threatening other nearby structures. Once fire personnel were able to enter the house, they found four individuals deceased. The victims include a woman, two teenagers, and a child.

On September 1st, 2020, the Benton County Coroner's Office performed autopsies on the four victims who perished in the fire. The Coroner's Office determined the cause of death for all victims was smoke inhalation.

The Sheriff's Office is still in the preliminary phase of out investigation; the fire's exact cause remains to be undetermined. Evidence suggests that the fire could have occurred due to an overloaded electrical system. Investigators found no indication that functioning smoke detectors were at the home. There is no evidence of arson.

This investigation is on-going