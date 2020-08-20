Fatal Car Crash in Yakima County

YAKIMA, Wash. - Two people are dead after a fatal car crash involving a dump truck west of Wapato City limits Thursday morning.
Yakima County Deputies said the crash happened near the intersection of Evans Road and Harrah Road sometime around 8:00 a.m.
After the vehicles crashed, both caught on fire. The dump truck driver managed to escape, but the two passengers in the car did not and died.
Deputies say the crash was most likely caused by one vehicle failing to stop at a stop sign.
Identities have not been released.