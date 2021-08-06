Fatal car crash on SR 124 near Burbank

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, WA- Washington State Patrol troopers say one person is dead and another has been sent to the hospital in serious condition after a 2 car crash early Friday morning.
The crash happened 7 miles east of Burbank, and Troopers say it was a head on collision in the westbound lane of State Route 124.
Troopers say the crash was called in just after 5 this morning by someone just driving by.
Washington State Patrol Trooper Mata says the person who died is a man but that's all they know at this time.
The other man in the second car has been sent to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to be okay.
Troopers do not know what caused the crash or when it actually happened yet.
The Walla Walla County Sheriff's Office and Washington State Patrol are investigating and say they will still be on scene for at least another hour so please avoid the area.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.