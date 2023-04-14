Fatal collision

West Richland Police Department on Facebook

WEST RICHLAND, Wash.- One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a collision in West Richland.

Police say the crash happened around 12:50 p.m. when a male driving a motorcycle collided with an SUV.

One person has died and another has been transported to a hospital.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area near Bombing Range Road and Mt Adams View Drive.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.