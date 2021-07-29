Fatal Collision on Yakima Valley Highway

WAPATO, WA- Two vehicles were involved in a collision on the 3900 block of Yakima Valley Highway this afternoon.
A 2002 Hyundai Sonata with a single occupant was heading west on Yakima Valley Highway. For unknown reasons the driver of the Hyundai crossed the double yellow lines into the eastbound lane of the highway. The Hyundai struck a 2005 GMC Yukon that had two people in it.
The driver of the Hyundai was pronounced deceased on scene. The occupants of the GMC were both seriously injured, and the driver had to be extracted from the vehicle with the jaws. Both were transported with apparent serious injuries.