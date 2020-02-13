GRANGER, WA - A woman in her 60s is dead after a shooting early Thursday morning in Granger.
At about 1 a.m., The Yakima County Sheriff's Office received multiple 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired in the 200 block of E Street.
Sheriff's deputies, along with Granger PD and Zillah PD responded to the home and found the woman dead from her injuries.
There is currently no suspect information, but the incident is believed to be a drive-by shooting. The woman's identity is being withheld pending autopsy.
If anyone has information about this case 20C02441, please contact Detective Reyna (509)574-2567 or www.crimestoppersyakco.org.