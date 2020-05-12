HERMISTON, ORE - Police and EMS were dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle versus pedestrian collision in the 400 block of SW 11 St. When they arrived, they found a 72-year-old male who was deceased in the roadway. Officers were able to speak with a witness who reported seeing a male flee from the vehicle that struck the pedestrian. The vehicle was left on scene and was seized pending further investigation.
Initial investigation indicates the pedestrian was in the roadway and wearing dark colored clothing when he was struck by the vehicle. There was no crosswalk in the area. It is unknown at this time why the driver would flee from the scene.
This is an ongoing, fluid investigation and some details are not being released at this time. The name of the gentleman who is deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.