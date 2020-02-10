KENNEWICK, WA- The officers involved in Sunday night's fatal officer-involved shooting have been identified.
At about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, Kennewick police officers contacted two adult men during a patrol in the area of N. Fruitland Street and Columbia Park Trail.
While trying to identify the men, one of them tried to run away and was detained. While in the process of being detained, the man allegedly pulled what appeared to be a gun.
At least one officer fired their weapon in response to the perceived threat, shooting the man. Officers provided immediate medical aid but the man died at the scene. There were no officers or anyone else injured during the incident.
The regional Special Investigations Unit has been requested and will be conducting the investigation of the incident.
The involved officers have been identified by the Kennewick Police Department as Officer Becca Henry, Officer Zach Moore and Officer Dylan Markley.
KPD says Officer Henry is a 10-year veteran with KPD and is a Patrol Training Officer (PTO).
KPD says Officer Moore joined the KPD three years ago after four years of service for the Washington State Department of Corrections as a sergeant and firearms instructor. Officer Moore is currently a PTO and department use of force training instructor.
KPD says Officer Markley was hired in July 2019 and recently graduated from the Washington State Basic Law Enforcement Academy. Officer Markley came to KPD from the Hanford Patrol, after serving in the United States Army as a medic. Officer Markley is currently in the PTO phase of his training.
The involved officers will be placed on administrative leave during the course of the investigation.
More details will be provided as they become available.