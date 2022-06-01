Father and son rescued safely at Rimrock Lake

RIMROCK LAKE, Wash. —
A boating rescue was conducted at Rimrock Lake on May 29 after one man called dispatch around 4 p.m. saying he couldn’t get his boat restarted.
The man, from around Olympia, was on his 16-foot boat with his 12-year-old son when the motor stopped working. He could not get it started again and said the wind picked up and was blowing them towards the rocky bank near the highway.
The male, 51, and his son were found along the bank in a steep area near SR-12, milepost 164 by Deputy Scot Swallow with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit.
A Naches Fire volunteer had also responded to the call, bringing a length of rope. The man and his son were pulled up the bank. They were both wearing life jackets.
The boat was towed to the boat launch after response from a YSO Marine Boat and two Washington Fish and Game Officers.
YCSO reports the boat’s bow line had fallen into the water and gotten wrapped around the prop of the motor, which is why the motor stopped running. While there was only minor damage to the boat, YCSO reminds all boaters to pay attention to all ropes attached while underway.
