RICHLAND, WA - Jose L. Rosas Olivo, a 28 year-old Richland resident, was booked in Benton County Jail Friday at around 8:20pm for assault of a child in the first degree. The child was his five-week old son.
The five-week old infant was brought in to the Emergency Room September 24th by both of his parents. The baby was determined to be deceased before arriving to the hospital by medical personnel.
The autopsy on 10/01/2021 showed that the baby died of multiple injuries including a skull fracture, bleeding under the scalp, multiple rib fractures and a lacerated liver.
Richland Police Detectives, who have since opened an investigation, said probable cause proves the biological father, being Rosas Olivo, is responsible for the baby's injuries.
This is an ongoing investigation of the infant's death. Detectives are currently awaiting the final report from the medical examiner. We will provide more information as soon as the police department discovers more.