NACHES, Wash.- Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies and paramedics responded to the report of a shooting involving a father and son on the 1600 block of Cleman Drive on July 12.
Life-saving measures were performed by Deputies and Paramedics at the scene, but 75-year-old Chan K. Razey of Naches died from his injuries.
Razey's 47-year-old son admitted to shooting his father during an argument according to the YCSO. He has been booked into the Yakima County Jail on suspicion of 2nd Degree Murder.
An autopsy is scheduled for July 14 according to the Yakima County Coroner's Office.
