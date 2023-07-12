YAKIMA, Wash.- Yakima Police are currently investigating a homicide in which a son reportedly shot his father.
Earlier today between 2 and 3 p.m. Yakima County Sheriff were called to the 1600 block of Cleman Dr. for a report that a son had shot his father.
According to Yakima County Sheriff, a son in his 40's had reportedly shot his father whom was in his 70's.
According to Yakima County Sheriff, the father is deceased.
The son is currently in custody.
Yakima County Sheriff will be releasing more information in the morning.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
