WAKE UP NORTHWEST - 

Monty Webb's favorite holiday recipe: 

Wagon Wheels
  • 1 cup oil
  • 8 squares semi-sweet chocolate
  • 4 cups sugar
  • 8 eggs
  • 4 tsp. vanilla
  • 4 cups flour
  • 4 tsp baking powder
  • 1 tsp salt
  • 2 cups chopped walnuts
Mix oil, melted chocolate and sugar.  Blend in eggs one at a time.  Add vanilla and dry ingredients.  Chill overnight.  Make into tablespoon size balls and roll in powder sugar.  Bake at 350 for 10 minutes and cool on rake.
 
Madeline Carter's favorite holiday recipe:
 
French Vanilla Holiday Cupcakes
 
1 and 2/3 cup (210g) all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup (200g) granulated sugar
1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
2 large egg whites
1/4 cup (60g) vanilla Greek yogurt
3/4 cup (180ml) vanilla almond milk
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
seeds scraped from 1/2 split vanilla bean

Top with sprinkles and a sugar cookie, if desired!

