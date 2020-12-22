WAKE UP NORTHWEST -
Monty Webb's favorite holiday recipe:
Wagon Wheels
- 1 cup oil
- 8 squares semi-sweet chocolate
- 4 cups sugar
- 8 eggs
- 4 tsp. vanilla
- 4 cups flour
- 4 tsp baking powder
- 1 tsp salt
- 2 cups chopped walnuts
Mix oil, melted chocolate and sugar. Blend in eggs one at a time. Add vanilla and dry ingredients. Chill overnight. Make into tablespoon size balls and roll in powder sugar. Bake at 350 for 10 minutes and cool on rake.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Madeline Carter's favorite holiday recipe:
French Vanilla Holiday Cupcakes
1 and 2/3 cup (210g) all-purpose flour
1/2 teaspoon baking powder
1/4 teaspoon baking soda
1/2 teaspoon salt
1 cup (200g) granulated sugar
1/2 cup (115g) unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
2 large egg whites
1/4 cup (60g) vanilla Greek yogurt
3/4 cup (180ml) vanilla almond milk
2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
seeds scraped from 1/2 split vanilla bean
Top with sprinkles and a sugar cookie, if desired!